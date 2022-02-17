Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
