Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly clear skies. Low 3F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 21.21. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Local Weather

