Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

