Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

