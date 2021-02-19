This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly to mostly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low -22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -5 though it will feel even colder at -6. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -5. -22 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chan…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel even colder at -1. A -5-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. We'll see a low temperat…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low -7F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inc…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly clear. Record low temperatures expected. Low -22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near -5F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with te…