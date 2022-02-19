This evening in Grand Island: Clear. Windy early. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
