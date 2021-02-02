 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts