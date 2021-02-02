Grand Island's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. The f…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. S…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 15.19. We'll see a l…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Today'…
Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Grand Island Mond…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Pa…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Grand Island people should be prepared fo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17.45. 10 degrees is today…