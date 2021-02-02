Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.