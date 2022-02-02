 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

