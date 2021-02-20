Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.