Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

