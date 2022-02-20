Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecast…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. SW winds shifting t…
Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area wil…
Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Saturday…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Overcast skies and windy. Low 12F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will …