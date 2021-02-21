Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
