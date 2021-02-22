 Skip to main content
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

