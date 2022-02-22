Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Low -2F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A 2-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.