Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. To…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecaste…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted lo…
This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.…
Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 12-degree low is forecaste…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. A -3-degree low is forecaste…
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low -3F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures b…