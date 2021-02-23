 Skip to main content
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

