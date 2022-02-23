Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 1F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -2 degrees is today's …
Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Saturday…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. A 1-degree low is forecasted…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Overcast skies and windy. Low 12F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Low -2F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend …
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy and windy. Low 2F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, …