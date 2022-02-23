Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 1F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.