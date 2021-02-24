Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
