This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
