Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
