This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
