Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

