Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
