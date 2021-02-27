 Skip to main content
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

