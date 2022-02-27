 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Local Weather

