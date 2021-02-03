Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy during the evening then windy with periods of snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 15.88. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.