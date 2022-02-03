For the drive home in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 9F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 de…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperature…
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10…