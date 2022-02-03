 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 9F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

