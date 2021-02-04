 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

