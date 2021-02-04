For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy during the evening then windy with periods of snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipi…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.3. A 20-degree …
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. The f…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Today'…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. …
Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Grand Island Mond…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Pa…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Grand Island people should be prepared fo…