Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

