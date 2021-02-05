 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 14F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 15.88. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

