Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 14F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 15.88. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
