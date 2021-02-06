For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 4F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -2.92. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
