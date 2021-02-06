 Skip to main content
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 4F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -2.92. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

