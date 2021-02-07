 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Bitterly cold. Occasional snow showers. Low around 0F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -7.38. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

