Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

