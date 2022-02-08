This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Generally fair. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in …
This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Isla…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees to…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Gra…