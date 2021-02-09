Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -0.61. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.