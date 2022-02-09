 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

