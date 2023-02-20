Get ready to bundle up as a winter storm is expected to hit the north and central plains of Nebraska. The storm is expected to hit Wednesday but will clear up by the weekend.

According to National Weather Service Hastings office Meteorologist Angela Pfannkuch, the day will start off with a mixture of sleet and rain before turning into snow.

Lighter snowfall is predicted around the Grand Island area, with estimates of about 1-2 inches of snow. Snowfall is expected to be much more severe in regions that are farther north.

Pfannkuch said a foot of snow is predicted to fall around the Nebraska-South Dakota state border.

Currently, the ice glazing over the roads in Grand Island is unlikely. While there are predications of ice covering the roads, it's for regions southeast of the Tri-Cities area.

The worst part of the storm won't be the ice and snow, but the wind that will be accompanying it all.

Northerly winds are going to hit Wednesday and will get stronger as the day progresses. Wind gusts are expected to be as high as 30-45 mph by Wednesday evening.

The temperature is also expected to get worse as Wednesday progresses on, with wind chills valued at -15 degrees to -30 degrees by the evening.

The wind will stay strong Thursday morning before slowing down by the afternoon and evening. The wind chill will still be bad as a low of -20 degrees is anticipated.

However, the storm is going to be pretty short-lived, according to Pfannkuch. Wind chill temps will improve throughout Friday, with temperatures returning to the 40s and 50s for Saturday and Sunday.