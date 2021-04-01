Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
