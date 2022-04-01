Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.