Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 20 degrees is today's…
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. The Grand Island…