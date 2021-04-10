Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.