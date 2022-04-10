Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Grand Island, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.