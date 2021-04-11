 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Grand Island, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

