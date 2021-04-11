Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Grand Island, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Thunderstorms during the evening, then windy overnight with occasional showers. Low 41F. Winds N…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening in Grand Island: Overcast skies and windy. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. …
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area…