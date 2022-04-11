Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.