The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.