The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
