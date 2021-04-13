Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. T…
Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s…
This evening in Grand Island: Overcast skies and windy. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. …
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Thunderstorms during the evening, then windy overnight with occasional showers. Low 41F. Winds N…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area…
This evening in Grand Island: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area…