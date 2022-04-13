Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
