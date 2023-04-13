The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.