 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts