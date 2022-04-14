Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.