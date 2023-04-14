Temperatures will be warm Friday in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
