Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
