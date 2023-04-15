Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Grand Island, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
