 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts