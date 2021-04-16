Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area…
This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The Grand Island area should…
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 d…
This evening in Grand Island: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 d…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Snow may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 …